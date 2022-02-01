Canada PM Trudeau says tests positive for Covid-19

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

The 50-year-old leader -- who is vaccinated and boosted -- had announced last week he was isolating after being exposed to the coronavirus. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m feeling fine -- and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier wrote on Twitter Monday.

Trudeau, who received his third vaccine dose in January, urged Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted as the nation battles a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.

The province of Ontario, where Trudeau lives in the Canadian capital Ottawa, requires people to isolate after a Covid exposure for 10 days if unvaccinated. Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, is expected to start easing Covid restrictions from Monday, allowing restaurants, bars, sports venues and movie theaters to re-open.