UAE intercepts Yemen rebel missile as Israeli president visits

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Huthi rebels during a visit by Israel’s president on Monday, the latest attack to rattle the Middle East financial hub.

Nobody was hurt in the early-hours attack, the third in consecutive weeks on the wealthy Gulf nation that is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels. "Air defence forces... intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Huthi terrorist group at the UAE," the defence ministry said, according to the official WAM news agency.

It said fragments of debris fell "outside" populated areas, without giving further details. The ministry said it responded by destroying the missile launch site in Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf region, releasing black-and-white footage of the explosion.

The latest rebel missile was fired as Isaac Herzog makes the first visit to the UAE by an Israeli president, after the countries established diplomatic ties under the 2020 Abraham Accords. Herzog visited Dubai’s Expo 2020 site and held talks with the UAE Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Herzog said his visit "symbolises hope, peace, and a great future for our nations, the region, and the world at large" in contrast with Iran which he accused of "destabilising the region and using its proxies to employ terror".

The Huthis’ top political leader, Mahdi al-Mashat, said "these three consecutive weekly operations show our ability and determination to carry out what we threatened until the Emirates gives up its aggression and siege", quoted by the Huthi-run Saba news agency.

"While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Huthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians," US State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted.

Monday’s attack was the latest in a series against the Emirates. Three oil workers were killed in a drone-and-missile attack on Abu Dhabi on January 17 -- the first deadly assault in the UAE claimed by the Huthis -- and two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the capital a week later.

The attacks, which follow a spike in hostilities in Yemen, have raised Gulf tensions further at a time when international talks over Iran’s nuclear programme are floundering and have helped push oil prices to seven-year highs.