BD police officers get death sentence

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh sentenced two police officers to death on Monday over the murder of a former military major that cast a spotlight on extrajudicial killings by the nation’s security forces.

Pradeep Kumar Das, one of the culprits condemned to the gallows, has been accused by rights groups of masterminding more than 170 murders in the country’s south. He and several other officers were accused of shooting dead Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in 2020 while the retired army major was filming a nature documentary in the coastal resort town of Cox’s Bazar. Monday’s hearing did not discuss the motive for the crime.