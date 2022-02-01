Foreign journalists in China facing ‘unprecedented’ pressure

BEIJING: Threats of legal action, online troll campaigns and dwindling numbers after the expulsion of colleagues -- foreign journalists in China are facing "unprecedented hurdles" from efforts to discredit independent reporting, a press group said on Monday.
Beijing appears to be "encouraging a spate of lawsuits", or the threat of legal action against foreign journalists, often filed long after sources agreed to interviews, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) said in its annual report.
"The risk landscape is changing at the moment in unfamiliar ways," said David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for the Economist, in the report. "In particular, news organisations face warnings that their reporting may expose them to legal sanctions or civil lawsuits, or -- most ominously -- to national security investigations," he added.
This marks a "worrying" shift from earlier tools to control the media, such as blacklisting them from events or via problems with press cards and visas, he said. The increased threats of legal action come after the 2020 detention of Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei, who worked for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, and Haze Fan of Bloomberg News. Chinese authorities have said they are being held on suspicion of endangering national security.
LONDON: Britain’s young people were disproportionately hit by unemployment during the Covid-19 pandemic and many...
MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not...
MILAN: Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was released from hospital on Monday, eight days after being...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta has charged Aung San Suu Kyi with influencing election officials during 2020 polls, a source...
BEIRUT: Lebanon said on Monday it had busted at least 17 suspected Israeli spy networks, in one of the largest...
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong cabinet minister resigned on Monday for attending a birthday party alongside dozens of...
Comments