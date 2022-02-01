Foreign journalists in China facing ‘unprecedented’ pressure

BEIJING: Threats of legal action, online troll campaigns and dwindling numbers after the expulsion of colleagues -- foreign journalists in China are facing "unprecedented hurdles" from efforts to discredit independent reporting, a press group said on Monday.

Beijing appears to be "encouraging a spate of lawsuits", or the threat of legal action against foreign journalists, often filed long after sources agreed to interviews, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) said in its annual report.

"The risk landscape is changing at the moment in unfamiliar ways," said David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for the Economist, in the report. "In particular, news organisations face warnings that their reporting may expose them to legal sanctions or civil lawsuits, or -- most ominously -- to national security investigations," he added.

This marks a "worrying" shift from earlier tools to control the media, such as blacklisting them from events or via problems with press cards and visas, he said. The increased threats of legal action come after the 2020 detention of Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei, who worked for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, and Haze Fan of Bloomberg News. Chinese authorities have said they are being held on suspicion of endangering national security.