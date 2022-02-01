N Korea confirms powerful missile

SEOUL: North Korea confirmed on Monday it had fired its most powerful missile since 2017, capping a month-long blitz of launches that has raised the spectre of leader Kim Jong Un restarting nuclear tests.
Pyongyang conducted a record seven weapons tests in January, the most ever in a calendar month, as it threatened to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on launching long-range and nuclear weapons, blaming US "hostile" policy for forcing its hand.
North Korean state media said on Monday that the country had test-fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, last launched in 2017, which is powerful enough to put the US territory of Guam in range.
LONDON: Britain’s young people were disproportionately hit by unemployment during the Covid-19 pandemic and many...
MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not...
MILAN: Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was released from hospital on Monday, eight days after being...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta has charged Aung San Suu Kyi with influencing election officials during 2020 polls, a source...
BEIRUT: Lebanon said on Monday it had busted at least 17 suspected Israeli spy networks, in one of the largest...
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong cabinet minister resigned on Monday for attending a birthday party alongside dozens of...
Comments