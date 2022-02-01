AVLC arrests ‘eight notorious criminals’

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has claimed arresting eight notorious criminals for committing street crime and stealing and snatching vehicles in Karachi.
Officials said on Monday AVLC personnel conducted operations in different parts of the city and apprehended eight criminals. The suspects were identified as Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Hanif, Abid, Bilal Habib, Mehboob Ali, Sultan Ali, Asif and Kashif.
The cops also recovered three cars, as many stolen motorcycles and 39 cartons of baby wipes. Abid and Bilal were alleged to be involved in snatching goods-carrying vehicles and selling goods to different buyers. Both have been arrested in the past as well.
The officials said Mehboob and Sultan were working as carriers and sold stolen cars in different parts of Pakistan, especially Balochistan. Shahid and Hanif were also wanted by the Karachi police in car theft and snatching cases.
According to the ACVLC officials, the motorcycle lifters are addicted to drugs and sold stolen motorcycles in exchange for drugs in Chiko Bagh, Sakran, Balochistan. Two others, Arshad and Wasim, were caught in a separate raid.
