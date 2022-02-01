 
Tuesday February 01, 2022
Karachi

Driver injured as car falls into drain

February 01, 2022

The driver of a car was injured after the vehicle fell into an open drain in DHA Phase II Extension on Monday. Responding to reports, Gizri police reached the scene and had the car retrieved from the nullah with the help of a lifter. The driver was taken to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment.

