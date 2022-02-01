Family of man ‘killed by landlord’ protests for justice

The family of a man who was allegedly killed by his landlord a couple of days ago in Sohrab Goth staged a protest along with the body of the victim outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday. The man, namely Abdul Jabbar, was stabbed to death and three others, Hussain, Nasir Asmat and Hameed Khan, were injured.
The protesters claimed that their landlord, namely Mir Hassan, who allegedly had links with land grabbers had arrived at their house along with his wife and some other people and attacked Jabbar, killing him on the spot. They also attacked Jabbar’s cousins when they tried to save him.
