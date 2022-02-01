Registration opens for 3rd Karachi commissioner marathon

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon announced on Monday that registration for the third Commissioner Karachi City Marathon had been opened.

He requested the citizens to participate in the event that would take place on February 13 at 10am. The male participants would be required to cover 10 kilometres while the female participants would be required to cover 6 kilometres. The race would begin at Moin Khan Academy and the track passes through Khayaban-e-Tipu, crosses Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, stretches to Khayaban-e-Ittehad and leads back to the academy.

He described the marathon as an important celebration for Karachi, saying it would help make Karachi as the city of peace. "The marathon is a way to bring the citizens together," he said, adding that "Sporting activities such as these can energise the youth and help build a sense of ownership of the city among them."

Sharing the details of the Marathon, Memon said it was open to everyone and registration could be made through at https://apcp-pak.live/online_registration/. Separate contests would be organised for individuals below the age of 19 years, those between 19 years and 29 years of age, and people aged above 29 years. Both men and women could participate in the marathon, the commissioner said, adding that separate contests would also be organised for the aged and differently-abled persons.

He was optimist, saying that it would strengthen efforts to promote peace in the city and positive activities being carried out by the Sindh government and the city administration on the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He said the marathon would be over a distance of 10 kilometres for male runners and six kilometres for female runners. He appealed to the citizens to participate in the race, saying he wanted the marathon to become a significant event of Karachi for peace and harmony.

The Sindh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, was aiming to hold regular marathon events to promote sports in the city so that people could relax and compete together to bring a long-lasting peace. It was the initiative of Shah who directed the city administration to initiate the city marathon three years ago, the commissioner said. He said camps would be put up along the track of the marathon to facilitate the participants and provide water, first aid, food and shuttle services.