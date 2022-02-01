Two get death for kidnapping, murdering college student

An anti-terrorism court on Monday handed down the death sentence to two men for kidnapping and murdering a college student for ransom. Ammar Asad and Arsalan had been arrested on charges of kidnapping 17-year-old Sohaib Adil, a student of first year, in the Ferozabad area and demanding Rs5 million in ransom from his family on May 7, 2009.

According to the prosecution, the kidnappers received Rs500,000 in ransom but they still killed the teenager and threw his body in the Lyari river on May 15, 2009. After hearing the arguments of the counsel and perusal of the evidence, the ATC observed that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused without any shadow of doubt.

The court handed down two death sentences to each of the convicts for kidnapping and murdering the student in cold blood and taking ransom. It also sentenced both to seven years in prison for possessing an illegal weapon, and ordered them to pay Rs200,000 in compensation to the legal heirs of the victim.