Sindh govt to compensate Cooperative Market shopkeepers

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced compensation for the affected shopkeepers of the Cooperative Market and the Victoria Centre of the Saddar area of Karachi that had been damaged in separate fire incidents last year.

He made the announcement on Monday during a meeting with a delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) that was led by Zubair Motiwala. The KCCI members and affected shopkeepers who were part of the delegation told the CM that the fire at the Cooperative Market had erupted on November 14, 2021, and as a result of it, 398 shops were damaged partially or completely.

They said that it was wedding season, with most of the shops selling wedding dresses and related material, but the fire incident at that point in time caused them huge losses. The CM assured them that he would not leave them in the lurch.

He said the affected shopkeepers will be compensated so they can restart their businesses. He formed a committee comprising Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Industries and Cooperation Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, the planning & development board chairman and representatives of the shopkeepers to verify and recommend the names of the affected shopkeepers to receive compensation.

He directed the cooperation department to move a summary to the provincial cabinet so the compensation amount can be approved and disbursed as soon as possible. The KCCI members and the affected shopkeepers thanked the CM for his timely support. The meeting was also attended by Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, CM’s Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Cooperation Secretary Naseemul Hassan Sahto and others.

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would soon lose its provincial and local governments in Sindh. He said this while addressing a ceremony that was held to mark the conclusion of the work to restore the Cooperative Market.

Umar said the provincial government neither provided relief to the people nor did anything for the province, adding that the population census was a long-standing issue of Karachi that was used to serve political purposes but nobody took any step to resolve it.

He said Karachi would be empowered like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that digital means would be used to conduct the next census in the country along modern lines. He also said that in the month of May this year, the pilot project of the new census drive would be conducted, while the final announcement would be made later on to conduct the census.

He further said Karachi had earlier been desperate to get a modern public transportation system, and the transport project had now commenced in the city. He pointed out that the CM had told him that he (Umar) would not be able to execute the project.

Umar said work on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project was also going to be implemented during the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that KCR was another modern mass transit system for the city, and the Supreme Court’s orders were being implemented to build the KCR project.