Eight more fall prey to Covid, 1,411 others infected in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed eight more lives in Sindh, including five in Karachi, during the previous 24 hours. In the meantime, 441 patients infected with the viral dieases were under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 396 was said to be critical with 29 shifted onto life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. “As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus infection died overnight, raising the death toll to 7,829 while 1,411 new cases emerged when 13,023 tests were conducted”, he said.

He explained that the overall mortality rate of Covid-19 in the province had been 1.5 per cent, and after 1,411 new cases were detected against 13,023 samples, the current detection rate of the contagious disease stood at 10.8 per cent.

The CM said that so far 7,577,809 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 540,672 cases were diagnosed, of which 90.2 per cent or 487,832 patients had recovered, including 274 during the previous 24 hours. Currently 45,011 patients are battling Covid-19 in the province, of whom 44,529 are in home isolation, 41 at isolation centres and 441 at various hospitals. Of the 1,411 new cases, Shah said, 667 were reported from Karachi, including 257 from District East, 151 from District Central, 141 from District South, 70 from District Korangi, and 24 from District Malir and District West each.