Mufti Muneeb urges Sindh govt to act according to pact made with JI

The Sindh government should act in accordance with the agreement it has inked with the Jamaat-e-Islami after which the latter ended its 29-day long sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly

Mufti Muneebur Rehman, religious scholar and former chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said this on Monday as a JI delegation led by the party’s Karachi emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, called on him to thank him for announcing his support for their sit-in.

“Raising concern for Karachi is very important and the need of the hour and therefore I fully support the demands tabled by the JI for the metropolis,” the scholar said endorsing the JI’s campaign for the rights of Karachi.

He remarked that the JI held a long sit-in and the party workers showed an unshakeable resolve despite hard weather conditions, including cold winds and rains, just for the rights of Karachi and its residents. “The PPP leaders also responded positively and I am glad that the two sides agreed over several points,” he said.

Mufti Muneeb maintained that he had also taken up the matter of rights of Karachi with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab.

“It is now the responsibility of the Sindh government to keep its promise and ensure implementation on the mutually agreed points,” he said, adding that Karachi deserved due rights according to its population.

The religious scholar also stressed the need for promoting tolerance for opposing views regarding the issue of rights of Sindh. “The culture of tolerance and dialogue needs to be bolstered as clashes are not in the favour of anyone.”

The JI city chief told Mufti Muneeb that people from all walks of life participated in the sit-in and supported the JI over the cause of Karachi. As a result of the sit-in, he said, the megalopolis got back several due rights. “All the educational and health facilities were reassigned to the local government setup,” he said.