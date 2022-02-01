The accountability show

The farce of accountability has once again been exposed: an accountability court in Lahore has acquitted Jang-Geo Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and two others on January 31 in a reference of a 35-year-old land-allotment case. In addition, former director-general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Humayun Faiz Rasool and LDA’s director of land development Mian Bashir Ahmad have also been acquitted. While it is of relief that this bizarre case has finally been put to rest, it has highlighted the way NAB has been operating the past few years. We saw wanton trampling of law and procedure, made-up charges – and absolutely zero evidence by the country’s accountability authority. Though our past is littered with many an example of media muzzling and victimization, the way this case seemed to have targeted the owner of the largest media group in the country was unprecedented.

More important than anything is how such cases have placed the entire accountability effort under a question mark. When there is such a widespread opinion that under the guise of accountability, a witch-hunt has been underway the past few years, how is the process to work? It is worth recalling that NAB arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in March 2020 after accusing him of a failure to satisfy their answers in a hearing regarding the case. After he had spent eight months in detention, the Supreme Court granted him bail. The main allegation was that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots of one canal each in Lahore in connivance with the then chief minister of Punjab Nawaz Sharif.

We had written at the time of the arrest that as the law took its course, we hoped that the truth would prevail and the entire facade would come tumbling down. Now that it has, in this case at least, there are certain questions that still need an answer. First, how could NAB initiate a case without proper groundwork and substantive proof? Second, how could NAB arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and keep him in custody for that long without proper evidence and by going against all legal and moral norms. How has Nab managed to get away with such arbitrary abuse of power? Third, how long will it take for NAB to realise that such cases are only harming its reputation and adding to the general feeling that the accountability campaign has been a bit of a circus. Apart from the indignity the accused go through at the hands of NAB officials, it is also a question of the judicial powers that NAB has arrogated to itself. There has never been any doubt that we need more accountability. But the manner in which NAB has gone about this task has turned the whole matter into a kind of farce that is visible even to persons with the most blinkered of lens.