Tuesday February 01, 2022
Unsafe in Karachi

February 01, 2022

If we compare the present situation of law and order in Karachi with that of other big cities of Pakistan, we would see that residents of the city are vulnerable and helpless, facing the worst kinds of street crimes. Many people are being deprived of their valuables at gunpoint.

Why haven’t the authorities concerned paid any attention to these problems to date?

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

