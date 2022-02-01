Unsafe in Karachi

If we compare the present situation of law and order in Karachi with that of other big cities of Pakistan, we would see that residents of the city are vulnerable and helpless, facing the worst kinds of street crimes. Many people are being deprived of their valuables at gunpoint.
Why haven’t the authorities concerned paid any attention to these problems to date?
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Pakistan plans to host an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit on March 23 in Islamabad. On the other hand, the...
The country’s police department often found itself under severe criticism of the media and the people. There is no...
This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the problems faced by people trying to pay utility bills....
The fall of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban rattled the world. In these times, Pakistan played the crucial role of...
This refers to the article ‘Dangerous heat’ by Robert Hunziker . The surge in global temperatures is alarming....
The crime rate in Islamabad is increasing sharply. I live in a hostel in Sector I-14/3. This once-safe area has become...
Comments