OIC and protests

Pakistan plans to host an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on March 23 in Islamabad. On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced country-wide protests and a long march against the PTI to record its protest against rising inflation on the same day. The PPP has also vowed to take to the streets. Undoubtedly, peaceful protests are the democratic right of people. However, since the country is hosting a high-level meeting, the opposition should consider rescheduling the protests. The OIC meeting will be attended by foreign ministers of several countries, and it is essential that we offer a peaceful environment to our guests.

The government should arrange a joint session of the National Assembly in which the incumbent foreign minister along with Pakistani officials who are part of the OIC should present the key points of the OIC summit so that all parliamentarians can discuss what is best for our national interests. PM Imran Khan needs to sit down with the leader of the opposition to discuss the important details of the upcoming summit.

Engr Ali Haider

Lahore