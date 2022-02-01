Unrecognised heroes

The country’s police department often found itself under severe criticism of the media and the people. There is no denying that the institution has its flaws. But there are a few things that are often ignored whenever there are talks on the working of the police force. Police officers are underpaid. The institution has less facilities and poor infrastructure. Despite meagre resources, many officers try to maintain law and order in cities.

The police are important for maintaining a city’s law and order situation. However, the efficiency of the force can only be maintained if officers are provided with the required facilities and equipment. The authorities concerned should also consider raising the salaries of police officers.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra