The fall of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban rattled the world. In these times, Pakistan played the crucial role of a facilitator and negotiator between the US and the Taliban which allowed for the safe evacuation of the US troops from Afghanistan. However, it seems that this situation has led to a new surge of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. We have witnessed a bomb explosion in Lahore which is a wake-up call for our law-enforcement agencies that terrorists are still capable of wreaking havoc on our soil.

Organisations like the TTP have been emboldened by the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Moreover, the government’s eagerness to grant amnesty to the TTP and the TLP has damaged its reputation and makes it appear weak. It is of utmost importance that policymakers contemplate the various dimensions of the Afghan policy and figure out a way to stem the new surge of terrorism. The state and defence operatives should stick to the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate this menace from our society. The country’s law-enforcement agencies must also equip themselves with the latest scientific paraphernalia to impede any future terror attacks.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock