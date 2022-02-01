Beyond laws

The prime minister has announced amendments in civil criminal laws for speedy justice. It is good to make new laws – and amend outdated ones – but if the root cause of crimes is not attended to, there will be no change in society. Despite having laws to deal with all minor and major offences, hundreds of thousands of cases are still pending in all courts. The real challenge is properly implementing the existing laws – and that has been missing. For instance, for 75 years now, no government has been able to change the ‘thana’ culture. As long as laws are not enforced in letter and spirit, people will continue to suffer. Without it, no number of amendments can change the status quo.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi