Doctor, along with two sons, killed in road accident

SUKKUR: A woman with his two sons was killed in a road accident at Golarchi on Sunday. Reports said woman, identified as Dr Aum Kushi, travelling with his two sons, 12-year-old Kartik and 10-year-old Arman Joshi, from Karachi to Mithi to attend a marriage ceremony, was killed in a road accident at Golarchi Road in Badin, when her car collided with a tractor trolley, while three others, including Sala Jatam, Aujwal and Daneesh injured.

The local residents shifted the bodies and injured to Indus Hospital Badin for medico-legal formalities. The deceased, Dr Aum was cousin of PPP’s MNA Mahesh Mallani.