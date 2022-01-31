Doctor, along with two sons, killed in road accident

SUKKUR: A woman with his two sons was killed in a road accident at Golarchi on Sunday. Reports said woman, identified as Dr Aum Kushi, travelling with his two sons, 12-year-old Kartik and 10-year-old Arman Joshi, from Karachi to Mithi to attend a marriage ceremony, was killed in a road accident at Golarchi Road in Badin, when her car collided with a tractor trolley, while three others, including Sala Jatam, Aujwal and Daneesh injured.
The local residents shifted the bodies and injured to Indus Hospital Badin for medico-legal formalities. The deceased, Dr Aum was cousin of PPP’s MNA Mahesh Mallani.
SUKKUR: Three people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups of Manghrani clan in Shikarpur on...
SUKKUR: PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah said we, as a nation, have become slaves of the IMF after the federal...
ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jaffaria and its affiliated bodies observed the Martyrs Day on the call of the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore, has hailed Punjab Healthcare Commission’s order to private...
MANSEHRA: The traders from Torghar and people from different walks of life on Sunday blocked the Darband-Thakot Road...
LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar...
Comments