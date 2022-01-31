TNFJ observes day to show solidarity with armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jaffaria and its affiliated bodies observed the Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada) on the call of the Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya to express solidarity with the Pakistan’s armed forces and to condemn terrorism in the wake of terrorists’ attacks in the country.

In this connection, peaceful rallies were taken out, prayer gatherings were held and candles were lit to mark the day. Addressing a prayer meeting at headquarters of the Maktab-e-Tashih, Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board

Agha Moosavi said that the Pakistani nation could not be intimidated by terrorist attacks on the armed forces. He said the joy, expressed by the Indian media over terrorists’ attacks, has unveiled the heinous face of enemy. He added that the United Nations and international powers should restrict India from interfering in Pakistan's territory. Moosavi insisted that the government should not beg for peace but should use its iron hand against them.