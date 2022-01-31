People block road in Torghar to protest inflated power bills

MANSEHRA: The traders from Torghar and people from different walks of life on Sunday blocked the Darband-Thakot Road to traffic for many hours against the inflated electricity bills. The traders observed the shutter down strike and blocked the main artery in the Shahdugh bazaar, traffic, setting tyres on fire for many hours.
They raised slogans against the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company, demanding withdrawal of the extra units and overbillings. Speaking on the occasion, a local elder Zahid Khan said that the Pesco was yet to establish its offices and complaint cells in the Judbah but heavy bills were dispatched to the locals.
“The Pesco is yet to install meters and supply electricity to over 80 percent areas of the Judbah and its suburbs but dispatched them the inflicting bills, we would never pay,” Zahid Khan said.
SUKKUR: Three people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups of Manghrani clan in Shikarpur on...
SUKKUR: A woman with his two sons was killed in a road accident at Golarchi on Sunday. Reports said woman, identified...
SUKKUR: PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah said we, as a nation, have become slaves of the IMF after the federal...
ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jaffaria and its affiliated bodies observed the Martyrs Day on the call of the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore, has hailed Punjab Healthcare Commission’s order to private...
LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar...
Comments