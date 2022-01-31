Cold, dry weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly was also present over upper parts. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts. However, rain (light snowfall over mountains) was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 6.2°C and maximum was 22°C.