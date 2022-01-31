Cold, dry weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly was also present over upper parts. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts. However, rain (light snowfall over mountains) was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 6.2°C and maximum was 22°C.
SUKKUR: Three people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups of Manghrani clan in Shikarpur on...
SUKKUR: A woman with his two sons was killed in a road accident at Golarchi on Sunday. Reports said woman, identified...
SUKKUR: PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah said we, as a nation, have become slaves of the IMF after the federal...
ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jaffaria and its affiliated bodies observed the Martyrs Day on the call of the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore, has hailed Punjab Healthcare Commission’s order to private...
MANSEHRA: The traders from Torghar and people from different walks of life on Sunday blocked the Darband-Thakot Road...
