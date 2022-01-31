Prisoner dies of heart attack

GUJRANWALA: A prisoner died of heart attack in Central Jail on Sunday. Reportedly, Zaighum of Nowshera Virkan was in jail in a murder case and was getting treatment in jail hospital. On Saturday he felt severe chest pain and was shifted to DHQ hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, police Sunday arrested three accused and recovered stolen motorcycles and illegal arms from their possession. Sadr Kamoke police arrested accused Ali Hassan and Javed and recovered one pistol and a rifle.