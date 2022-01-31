JI leader terms PTI govt worse than military dictators

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the PTI government has proved itself to be worse than military dictators, as it has been making legislation by bulldozing the opposition and public opinion only for the sake of the IMF and Western powers.

PTI’s dictatorial policies have practically reduced the role of elected parliament and public opinion in politics to zero, he said while addressing a workers gathering on Sunday for the preparations of the JI’s 100 sit-ins across the country.

He said the coalition partners of the selected government are blackmailing each other for personal interests and are now jumping from the sinking boat after serving their vested interests, adding that they have completely exposed the hidden powers that brought them into parliament.

Those sloganeering for state of Madina have only promoted arrogance, selfishness and rudeness after coming to power. By doing all the legislation for the sake of IMF and FATF, the PTI revealed for whom it has been working in the name of state of Madina.

Baloch said the PPP and PML-N governments in the past had undermined the national interests by taking huge loans from IMF for their own luxuries and the legislation of three and a half years have proved that PTI, PPP and PML-N with all other institutions are on the same page.

Despite clamouring against corruption, Prime Minister Imran Khan worked only for the interests of his financiers and allies, completely ignoring the national priorities of poverty alleviation, provision of basic health, education, water, sanitation, power, gas, cheap transport and security. “Imran Khan only took U-turns and spoke lies to the nation on a daily basis. And now he is hurling threats that if he is ousted from power he will become very dangerous,” Baloch added.

This corrupt mafia in the PTI government has become a disgrace to the military establishment, he said, adding they have also completely robbed Pakistan's economy forcing the people to commit suicides to avoid starving to death.