Elections in UP: Radical BJP attempts to discredit opponents by linking them with Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD: With elections round the corner in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bahartia Janta Party seemed to have adopted a radical approach for discrediting opponents by labelling them as loyalists to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to reports, the state is being ruled by BJP’s Hindu practicing priest Adityanath, who took twitter to make another bigotry message seemingly targeting his opposition, by terming them as devotees of (Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali) ‘Jinnah’, “while we are worshippers of ‘Sardar Patel’. To them, Pakistan is dear, we sacrifice our lives to Maa Bharati,” tweeted Adityanath.

The latest communal remark propagated via tweet exposed BJP for running its election campaign on fanatical narratives. Last year in November, BJP leader Amit Shah used a similar remark to target the Samajwadi Party by invoking (Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali) Jinnah as a point of comparison with the ruling BJP. “BJP has given people ‘JAM’ – Jandhan, Aadhar and Mobile – but the SP leaders also claim to offer ‘JAM’ – Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari),” Shah had said in a political rally in Azamgarh, a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Jandhan and Adhar are schemes for helping the needy. Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, has been targeted by BJP in the last few months, with BJP eager to portray him as a supporter of (Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali) Jinnah.

National spokesperson for the BJP, Sambit Patra, also tweeted once, “Those who love (Quaid-e-Azam) Jinnah, how can they reject Pakistan?” This was in response to Yadav’s interview to Economic Times, in which he called Pakistan a political enemy and China the ‘real enemy’ of India, and accused the BJP of targeting Pakistan for the sake of vote politics alone.

The head of BJP’s ‘IT cell’ Amit Malviya had shared a truncated video, claiming that Yadav had said that (Quaid-e-Azam) Jinnah won freedom for India. However, the video was taken out of context from a speech of Yadav’s in October 2021, at an event in Hardoi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On October 31, ANI posted a video of Yadav’s full speech, where his complete remarks can be heard.

He states, “Sardar Patel used to make decisions keeping in mind the situation on the ground. He would only make decisions after gaining a proper understanding of what was happening at the grassroots level. That’s why he is known as the Iron Man of India. Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and [Muhammad Ali] Jinnah became barristers after attending the same institution. They got freedom for India. They did not back down from any struggles. It was Iron Man of India Sardar Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS).”

How the BJP misguides Indians, it could be assessed by Malviya tweet, who stated that only the portion in which Yadav says, “Jinnah became a barrister after studying in the same institution. He obtained his education and served as a barrister in the same place. He got freedom for India. He did not back down from any struggle…”

As the elections draw closer amidst inflation and poor economic conditions, communal issues are being kept alive as well. The UP assembly elections are slated to be held from Feb 10 to March 7.