Bidding process to be introduced to hunt partridges

Islamabad: The Punjab government has decided that it would only allow the hunting of partridges in specific areas through a bidding process that would be initiated from the next hunting season.

According to the details, the hunters would be invited to participate in the bidding process that would help generate funds for the protection and preservation of the animal and bird species. Currently, a hunter can bag six birds against one gun; partridges can only be hunted on Sundays, until Feb 15; after which partridge hunting season closes till next winter. The hunters who will be allowed after the bidding process will be able to hunt partridges in forty-one tehsils across the province. However, hunting of any sort will be prohibited in the remaining eighty-two tehsils.

Hunting of black, brown, and see-see partridge will have limits defined by the Schedule One of the Punjab Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management (Amendment) Act, 2007.

An official of the provincial wildlife department informed that black partridge is rarer than any other type and the people try to breed the bird at home but they usually fail in their efforts. “Black partridge is a native bird that only thrives in the natural environment. The human interventions in their habitats have resulted in a decrease in their population,” he

said. He said they take strict action against those individuals that are found hunting animals and birds without a special license and permission; using dogs and falcons for poaching, holding wild animals and birds captive without a license; purchasing wild animals without a license; and importing, exporting or transporting animals without a license or hunting in game reserves.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said it is good to see that the Punjab government would start the bidding process for hunting of partridges in line with the international practices.