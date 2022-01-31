JUIF protests against arrest of activist

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) activists staged protest in Jamrud Bazaar against the arrest a party activist in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Sunday. JUI leader and former MNA Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman, Maulana Gul Nawaz, Maulana Ataullah Darwish and Syed Kabir Afridi led the protest in front of Bab-e-Khyber. Speakers on the occasion condemned what they called an illegal FIR and arrest of Mufti Ijaz Shinwari and demanded his immediate release. They warned of expanding their protest if their demand was not fulfilled.