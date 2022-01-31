Four of a family injured over break-up of engagement

MUZAFFARGARH: A youth attacked and injured four members of a family over breakup of his engagement in Civil Lines police limits on Sunday.
Yousuf, a resident of Peepal Wala Town, reported to the police that he broke the engagement of his daughter with Huraira due to his bad character. In a fit of rage, Huraira entered the house of Yousuf and allegedly attacked the family members with a sharp-edged weapon. As a result, Rasheeda Bibi w/o Yousuf, her daughter Aiman, son Ali and Faisal sustained injuries. The police have registered a case against the accused. Meanwhile, the district police officer (DPO) took notice of the incident and ordered the early arrest of the accused.
