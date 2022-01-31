Opposition attempting to sabotage national unity: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition leaders always attempted to sabotage national unity and solidarity by doing negative politics and ruining their reputation as well. The unity and national solidarity is the only way to put the country on the road to progress, and our beloved motherland demands from us to rise above personal interests for securing the national interests, he said in a statement on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said unfortunately the opposition is following the agenda opposite to national interests and solidarity, trying to hinder the country’s progress and development. The chief minister warned that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, no one would be allowed to create hurdles to the way of the ongoing development process and all such attempts would be frustrated. Unfortunately, the PDM had kept the national interest aside adding there was no threat to the government from the opposition.

The hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat DO” has met its logical end. The people have given the five years mandate to the PTI government led by PM Imran Khan. The incumbent government has always answered the negative propaganda with public service, said Usman Buzdar. He said during the last three and half years the government has taken a number of steps for public welfare and the country is heading towards sustainable development. He said such elements are fully aware that people fully support PM Imran Khan and PTI will again enter the corridors of power in the coming elections with public support.

He claimed that people of Pakistan had complete confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan as he had been facing the internal and external challenges bravely. PTI is implementing the agenda of public service and national development, he added.