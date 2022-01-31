Israeli president begins first-ever UAE visit

ABU DHABI: Israeli President Isaac Herzog started his first visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the latest high-profile diplomatic trip since the countries normalised ties.

It follows a visit by Naftali Bennett last month, the first by an Israeli premier. Herzog, travelling with the first lady, arrived around 0800 GMT in the UAE capital, where he met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president’s office said.

“Beginning the first visit by an Israeli president in the United Arab Emirates,” Herzog tweeted upon arrival. “We were delighted and deeply moved by the warm welcome in Abu Dhabi.” The visit comes some 16 months after the wealthy Gulf country forged diplomatic ties with Israel, becoming the third Arab nation to do so after Egypt and Jordan.

Herzog also met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the presidential palace, said the official Emirati news agency WAM. “Sheikh Mohammed escorted him to the podium, and the national anthems of the two countries were played, while 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome him,” it said.