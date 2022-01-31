Ghani blames MQM for ethnicity, hatred

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani has said the opposition has been playing gimmicks to shine its politics, while MQM’s politics begins and ends with ethnicity and hatred.

Talking to media persons in Badin on Sunday, Saeed Ghani said despite getting the Local Government Amendment Act passed by the assembly in a democratic way, they were still ready to talk to the opposition.

He said the successful negotiations with Jamaat-e-Islami have upset MQM’s factions, GDA and PTI, adding that during the sit-in and protest, the MQM tried to spark a riot by making hateful speeches, which were thwarted by the Karachiites.

The Sindh minister for information asked the opposition parties why they did not protest against inflation, unemployment, shortage of fertilizers and other people-related issues.

The Sindh minister said the Federation has been discriminating against Sindh that created difficulties in the development of the province. The PTI-led federal government always adopted nondemocratic way to pass legislation from the Senate and the National Assembly.