Monday January 31, 2022
US judge issues deadline to decide fate of frozen afghan funds

By Our Correspondent
January 31, 2022
KABUL: The Islamic Emirate takeover of Afghanistan and the ensuing humanitarian crisis has kicked off an international debate about what to do with billions of dollars of frozen Afghan government assets held abroad, predominantly in the United States.US judge Sarah Netburn gave the US Justice Department until February 11 to make a decision.

