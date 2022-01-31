European parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Day’

KABUL: The European Parliament says it is going to host a series of events on February 1st and 2nd to discuss the situation of Afghan women following the political change in the country.

The EU in a press release said the ‘Afghan Women Days’ will kick off with a high-level conference which will be attended by member of the EU parliament, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament’s 2021 Shakarov Prize, as well as activists, UN representatives and representatives from several other international organizations. The EU said the Afghan women’s situation since the collapse of the previous government is worrying.

“The conference will feature interventions by Parliament President Roberta Metsola, former Afghan Minister of Women’s Affairs Sima Samar, Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR - recorded message), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (recorded message tbc) and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed (recorded message). It will be concluded with an address and musical appearance by Afghan singer and songwriter Aryana Sayeed, with her song “Lady of the Land of Fire,” the press release reads.

The Islamic Emirate said that it support the negotiations which are productive. “Islamic Emirate welcomes the negotiations which are constructive and not challengeable. Of course, I should say that these talks should be based on Islamic values,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. The participants are also expected to discuss the future perspectives for women in the country and how to support women.