Imran hails Trudeau for slamming Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday welcomed the unequivocal condemnation of Islamophobia by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his plan to appoint a special representative to combat this contemporary scourge.

The prime minister in a message on his Twitter account wrote, “I welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of Islamophobia and his plan to appoint a special representative to combat this contemporary scourge”.

Prime Minister Imran said his (Justin Trudeau) timely call to action resonated with what he had long argued. “Let us join hands to put an end to this menace,” he wrote. He uploaded some images and wrote, “Skardu at night & our girls playing ice hockey in GB. With an international airport now at Skardu, this area will InshaAllah become a world winter sports destination”.

The prime minister also appreciated a petroleum company for responding to his call and agreeing to give a 50pc salary increase to their employees. “I am urging other companies to follow this example,” he said.

In another tweet, he said, “I appreciated an airline for responding to my call & announcing pay rise of 44pc for low paid employees & 15-25pc for other employees. I urge the top 100 corporations in Pak, who made record profits of Rs 950 bn in the last yr, to also raise their employees salaries”.

“I appreciate President of a private TV channel for responding to my call & raising salaries of employees. I am appealing to other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees,” he tweeted separately.