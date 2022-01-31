Paramedics concerned over injustices

Islamabad : A meeting of the Paramedical Staff Association (PSA) held here at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) expressed serious concerns over injustice being meted out to paramedics of the Federal Government’s health institutions.

Around 1100 paramedics serving in the Federal Government’s health institutions have been demanding for up-gradation of their pay scales at par with scales of their colleagues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The meeting observed that the para medics’ of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were upgraded seven years back but their case had been put in cold storage.

Muhammad Arshad Khan, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation demanded of President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan, and Federal Secretary Health Aamir Khawaja to fulfil requirements of justice by upgrading paramedics of the Federal Government at par with the KP province.

He observed that to get justice was also the constitutional right of paramedics of the Federal Government health institutions.