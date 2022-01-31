AIOU announces financial support to needy students

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications to provide concession in the admission fee to poor and deserving students in the ongoing admissions of spring semester 2022. According to AIOU, the students who had availed of this facility in the previous semester are not required to apply again and they will be provided financial assistance in accordance with the previously determined ratio.

Besides this, AIOU also provided free matriculation education to the students of Gilgit-Baltistan, Baluchistan, and former Fata.

The students of these areas have also been directed to apply for availing of the facility.

In this regard, the Directorate of Students Affairs has notified the regional directors not to collect fresh applications from the students of the previous semester for the spring 2022 semester.