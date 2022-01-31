Federal Govt employees facing problems from AGPR

Islamabad : The federal government employees particularly those serving in the Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) educational institutions are facing multiple problems in receiving their arrears from the office of the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) Islamabad.

The competent authorities in the AGPR on December 13 last issued a circular according to which all the bills of the Government Employees should be forwarded by respective heads of departments.

The letter says that the bills of arrears should be approved by the heads of department or any official to be nominated by him. Previously, it was a practice that such bills of arrears were sanctioned by Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of every educational institution of FDE.

“Now it has been made compulsory that bills of arrears should be signed by Director General of FDE. Clearance of bills of arrears has become a mission impossible as there are over 15000 teaching and non-teaching employees. “How it will be possible for DG to see bills of thousands of employees and then he will not be able to do any other work,” an officer of FDE said.

They have demanded of Accountant General of Pakistan Manzoor Kiani to order the withdrawal of circular and Principal of who is BPS-19 or BPS-20 officer be declared as sanction authority. Moreover, the FDE employees have also demanded of the Ministry of Finance to relax its Fundamental Rules and Supplementary Rules (FR&SR) regarding clearance of bills of arrears of employees due to the COVID-19 situation for the last two years.

According to Rule 126 of FR&SR, a bill of arrears requires the concurrence of the Ministry of Finance after the lapse of three years if there is no valid reason behind the delay. In the last two years, a number of bills have been rejected due to a lapse of three years. The FDE employees feel that educational institutions had to be closed partially due to the COVID-19 situation or there were problems in the availability of the required budget, therefore, the AGPR should relax rules for clearance of bills.