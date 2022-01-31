Son arrested for torturing father

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested a youngster for torturing his old father and threatening him with dire consequences over a property dispute, the police spokesman said.
A senior citizen filed an application stating that his son Ali Asghar tortured him brutally to get the property in his name and threatened to kill him.
Taking action, Sadiqabad Police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused.
SP Rawal Town said that the accused involved in violating the sanctity of relationships and indiscriminately torturing his father will be severely punished.
He said that torturing of parents was an unfortunate incident and those who were involved in such kinds of crimes would not be spared.
