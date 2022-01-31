RDA gives fresh date for start of expressway work

Rawalpindi : The citizens of garrison city have been anxiously waiting for the start of construction work of Leh Expressway Project which has been termed a game-changer for the city but the ground reality remains that nothing except meetings, plans, discussions, and proposals have been given for over three years by the PTI government. Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar categorically assured to start Leh Expressway project in 2021 at any cost on a priority basis but in vain.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has once again given a new date of March this year to start construction work of the Leh Expressway project.

Total 57 meetings of the governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had been held in different time frame but the result was zero because the PTI government has failed even to start construction work of Leh Expressway. The fourth monsoon season was ready to land in Rawalpindi city in PTI government but the sitting government which was promised to start this project in its first year of government on a priority basis failed to start construction work even after three and half years.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan told 'The News' that all formalities have been completed to start construction work of the Leh Expressway project. The construction work of the Leh Expressway project would be started in March this year, he claimed.

From top to bottom, all government officers even PTI MNAs and MPAs are giving policy statements to start construction work of Leh Expressway soon but in vain. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan on many occasions assured to start construction work of Leh Expressway but in vain.

In its 57th meeting, the NESPAK stated that the Leh Expressway width has been reduced from 35-50 meters to 25-35 meters due to which the land area has now been reduced.

The Green Regulations Intensification and Restoration of Ecosystem through Potohari Flora (10 billion tree tsunami) conservation and restoration of Ecosystem through Potohari flora agenda was also presented to the governing body which approved the draft of Green Regulations.

It was also informed that the project for this corridor would be carried out by NESPAK without government funding.

The proposal for the Leh Expressway project is being sent to the ‘public-private partnership’ board for approval and will be tendered after approval.

The key post officials from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that all kinds of formalities have been completed to start construction work of Leh Expressway but private investors were not interested to invest their money in this project. Money was the main hurdle to start construction work of the Leh Expressway project, the officials said.

The total cost of the project is Rs55 billion and it will be built under private-public partnership (PPP). The expressway will be constructed keeping in view a flow of 100,000 cusecs of water to perennially resolve the flood issue. Five flyovers, three underpasses, and two interchanges are to be part of the project. The land beside the nullah will be declared commercial where construction of eight-storey buildings will be allowed. The inhabitants of slums along the nullah will be provided alternative accommodation.

Earlier, it had been decided that the expressway would be 30 kms long and the estimated cost was Rs80 billion. The project has been reduced to 18 kms with an estimated cost of nearly half the figure originally quoted.

It is worth mentioning here that previous Commissioners Rawalpindi Division Capt (r) Muhammad Mehmood and Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah having vast knowledge about the Leh expressway project but transferred by the Punjab government.