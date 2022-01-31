One dies of COVID-19 from Pindi, 1,436 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as 1,436 new patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours showing that the situation is much alarming in the region while the virus has claimed another life from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the twin cities to 2,217 on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning here that reporting of well over 6,750 new COVID-19 cases from this region of the country in the last four days at an average of 1,688 patients per day has proved the fifth wave of the outbreak much more intense as compared to the four waves reported between March 2020 and December 2021.

The intensity of the fifth wave can be gauged from the fact that in the last two weeks, as many as 19,161 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities while in the previous 22 months, the number of patients was 148182. To date, a total of 167,343 patients have been reported from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that no death due to COVID-19 was reported from the federal capital in the last four days though as many as 979 patients had already died of the illness from ICT.

In the last 24 hours, another 1,270 patients were tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 12,6473 of which 11,028 patients had recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has been recorded as 14,466 on Sunday after the addition of 766 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death of another COVID-19 patient from Rawalpindi district has taken the death toll from the district to 1,238 while confirmation of another 166 patients positive for the infection from the district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 40,870 of which 36,568 patients have so far recovered.

According to the district health department, as many as 46 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 3,018 patients were in home isolation on Sunday.