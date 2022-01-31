9 drug peddlers held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested 9 drug peddlers including a female drug dealer and recovered more than 14 kg of drugs from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Pirwadhai Police recovered 1.7 kg drug from female drug peddler namely Nargis and same police held Yaqoob and recovered 1.3 kg drug from him.

Chauntra Police arrested Aman and recovered 1.2 kg and the same police station arrested Aqil Khan and recovered 1.2 kg drugs, Hukam Khan was arrested by the same police station in possession of 1.2 kg drugs while 1.6 kg drugs were recovered from Khurram.

Similarly, Kahuta Police recovered 4.5 kg of drugs from Mukhtar Ahmed and 1.2 kg from Babar.

While Jatli Police recovered 1.1 kg drugs from Imran.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the arrested accused should be challaned with solid evidence and punished.

Rawalpindi police were conducting cracking down on drug mafia and such illegal businesses would be shut down, he added.