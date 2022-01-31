Man arrested with four grenades

LAKKI MARWAT: Police have arrested a suspect and seized four hand grenades from him in Manjiwala area here on Sunday.
An official said that on a tip-off, a police party arrested Burhanuddin, a resident of Shakh Quli Khan village, and recovered four hand grenades from him.
Also, he said a police rider squad and special patrolling units have been deployed in Lakki city and Naurang town on the instructions of Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar.
The rider squad and patrol units would be equipped with modern vehicles, bullet-proof jackets, weapons and other accessories. He said that besides monitoring the entrance and exit points, the patrolling units would guard urban and rural roads and highways.
