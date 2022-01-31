QAA HEC training on quality assurance concludes at UoP

PESHAWAR: Quality Assurance Agency of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad organized three days training in collaboration with Directorate of Quality Enhancement, University of Peshawar for 21 public/private sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at University of Peshawar.

KP Higher Education Department Secretary Dawood Khan was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Ceremony was also attended by Prof Dr Idrees Khan, VC University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Shafiq Ur Rahman, Advisor Quality Assurance HED KP, Imran Ullah Khan Marwat, Director Q.A HED KP, Zahoor Ahmad Director DQE University of Peshawar and Director QECs of various universities.

While concluding the training, Nasir Shah, Incharge QAA HEC explained the three days activities and role of QECs inside university. He lauded KP government for taking initiative of establishing QECs at college level which will definitely improve quality of education at college level.

He appreciated QAC of HED KP for playing very positive role for bringing colleges and universities at same page in terms of good governance and quality of academics and other related matter.

Dawood Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department KP in his speech appreciated QAA HEC for organizing such awareness session and providing opportunities to the officials of QECs of universities for sharing knowledge and experience with each other. He assures full support to universities and colleges in terms of Quality Assurance and good governance.

During three days training, experts of quality delivered presentation on the significance of internal quality assurance, its impact on external quality assurance in terms of programme accreditation and institutional performance. In addition, the challenges of quality of teaching and research were discussed and appropriate recommendations were submitted to QAA for its improvement.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) will continue such training for all universities of Pakistan with the purpose of providing quality education to the students. At the end certificate were distributed among all participants by the chief guest and souvenir were presented to the chief guest, QAC HED and VC UoP on behalf of the HEC.