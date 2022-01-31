Official inspects water supply schemes

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Arshad Quyyum Burki on Sunday said that the district administration was using all available resources to ensure water supply to citizens.
During a visit to water pools located in the outskirts of Tank, he said that the problems of citizens would be solved at their doorsteps.
He said that in the light of provincial government directives, it was a priority of the district administration to provide relief to citizens.
He said that nobody would be ignored and all would be provided an uninterrupted water supply.
He also reviewed water pools, ongoing work on a graveyard’s boundary wall and the city wall. He also directed officials concerned to expedite work on the ongoing projects.
