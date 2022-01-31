Kohistan 4 tribes to field own candidates in LG polls

MANSEHRA: The four main tribes of the Lower Kohistan district through the separate jirgas have decided not to vote for any political party in the second phase of the local government elections and socially boycott those violating the decision.

“Like other tribes, we have also decided to field candidates from our own tribe and would not give votes to aspirants fielded by the political parties in the local government elections,” Abdul Hakeem, the spokesman for the Kajukhel tribe, told reporters at the end of a jirga held in the Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, on Sunday.

The jirga, which lasted over eight hours, issued the unanimous decision. It said the Kajukhel tribe, which stands among the four highly influential and largest tribes in the

district, would not support political parties in the upcoming local government elections.

Three other major and largest tribes-Haiderkheil, Sarkundkheil and Kiyalkheil have already decided in recent days saying that they would not support any political party and instead field owner aspirants in the second phase of the local government election to be held on March 27, this year.

Abdul Hakeem said that according to the jirga decision, his tribe would finalise names of the aspirants through a draw for two Tehsils - Pattan and Bankhand Rajwalia - and village and neighbourhood councils.

“The other tribes would follow suit in accordance with their respective jirgas’ decisions to avoid any conflict in the nominations of aspirants,” he said.

Abdul Hakeem said all major tribes have decided not to vote for the candidates of political parties, and if anybody among them contested the elections of his own choice, they would socially boycott such aspirants.