Industrialists concerned at 17pc tax in Risalpur zone

PESHAWAR: Industrialists at the Export Processing Zone, Risalpur, have rejected the 17 percent sales tax imposed on the zone, and said it would affect their Covid-affected business.
During a meeting with the chairman of the Export Processing Zone here on Sunday, the traders discussed their problems and protested against the government for imposing a 17 percent sales tax on them.
They said that businesses had been adversely affected by coronavirus and such decisions of the government would create more problems.
Speaking on the occasion, KPBOIT Vice Chairman Engr Said Mahmood stated that trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia should be restored and also highlighted other issues of the business community.
The zone chairman assured the business community of his support and said that immediate actions would be taken to resolve the issues.
