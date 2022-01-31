SBP bill passage: JI chief says opp parties played role of facilitators

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the opposition parties played the role of the facilitators of the government by remaining absent from the Senate to pass the bill about autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Khatm-e-Bukhari Sharif at Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran in Sakhakot, Malakand district, the JI chief said that the opposition parties had failed to play the role of the true opposition. The major opposition parties should take notice of the absence of their Senators from the House at the balloting time, he added.

The function was also addressed by provincial chief of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and others. The JI chief said that the government had already gone bankrupt and the handing over of the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund had cast serious questions over the sovereignty of the country.

He said that the people’s suffering would multiply after the stern conditions of the IMF. The JI chief said the government had got loans amounting to record 10.04 billion US dollars during the last six years of their rule, which is 78 percent more than the previous six-months of their own government.

“The country is on the verge of bankruptcy now. If we need to get rid of the IMF and other international organizations, we will have to own Islamic financial system instead of the usury- based system,” he said, adding, through the system of Zakat we can get rid of foreign loans and strengthen our economy.”

Sirajul Haq said that the three major parties and the military dictators during the 74 years of rule in the country could deliver nothing. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf proved to be the worst among them, which broke all the records of loan taking and corruption during the three years of rule, he added.

Owing to the flawed policies of the current rulers, he said, the poor people of the country got deprived of two-time meal. He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami was the only political party in the country, which had the capability to change the system and steer the country out of the prevailing difficult situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mustaq Ahmad Khan said that the Transparency International in its report exposed the true face of the rulers. “The current rulers have badly failed to control corruption, rather the corrupt practices have shown sharp rise during the three-year rule of the PTI government,” he added.

He said that the corruption in the Malam Jabba scam, the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, and the Bus Rapid Transit project could not be investigated, which caused the spread of hopelessness among the people. He added that the PTI government has failed to materialize the promises it had made with the people. It also proved a total failure in all the fields of governance. “Therefore, it has lost the justification of remaining glued to the government,” he added.