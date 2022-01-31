Pakistan students contribute to Oylmpics spirit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan teenage students put their share in making the Beijing Winter Olympics a memorable event by contributing unique ideas and creating fabulous videos to felicitate people of China.

To celebrate 70 years of the establishment of Pakistan-China friendly relations, a special award ceremony for winners of the Short Video Competition on the theme of “Chatting About China Pakistan Friendship and Good Wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games” was organized on Saturday at Pakistan Olympic House, Lahore by Pakistan Olympic Association in partnership with All Pakistan-China Friendship Association.

The students translated their emotions into videos and have sent their good wishes for the success of Beijing 2022.

Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said that Olympism strongly promotes all the forms of the arts and therefore it is included in the Olympics Values Education Program.