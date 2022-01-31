Richards reaches Karachi to join Gladiators

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have their mentor back as the former West Indies batting guru Viv Richards arrived here on Sunday to join the former champions.

“Yes, Richards reached this morning,” a Gladiators source told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

“It’s nice to be back here again among my Quetta family. It’s great to know you guys started on a very good note as win is always important,” Richards said in a video message.